Spectrum Originals Acquires Spanish Series ‘Todo por el Juego’

Charter’s original content unit, Spectrum Originals, has a acquired a series from Spain’s MedaPro Studios.

Todo por el Juego (“Side Games”) is a Spanish-language adaptation of the book El Fútbol no es Así. It was adapted by Argentine screenwriter Eduardo Sacheri and will appear on demand for Charter pay TV users on July 15 with subtitles.

The show follows a Spanish businessman who rises quickly into the management of a top-flight European pro soccer team, dealing with politics, organized crime and other drama.

“With its strong embrace by Latin American audiences and the massive popularity of soccer as a backdrop, we believe this wonderfully written dramatic series will appeal to both the large and the growing Spanish-speaking viewership in the U.S., as well as everyone who loves sophisticated drama,” said Spectrum Originals chief Katherine Pope, in a statement.

“We are very satisfied with this agreement with Spectrum Originals, which extends the international reach of the series, in line with the distribution strategy followed with all our major productions and at a time when fiction in Spanish is more in demand than ever,” added Javier Mendez, chief content officer as The Mediapro Studio.

The news follows an announcement earlier this month that Spectrum Originals picked up Southern Gothic series Paradise Lost from Paramount Network and Anonymous Content.

The original content division also announced the second-season greenlight of its first series, buddy cop show L.A.’s Finest. This came despite largely poor reviews from critics, as well as an on-set accident in February that cost co-showrunner Brandon Sonnier the lower part of a leg.