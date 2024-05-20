Charter Offers Up To $2,500 For Switching to Spectrum Mobile
Covers cost of paying off existing plans
Charter Communications is offering customers who switch to Spectrum Mobile up to $2,500 to pay off their existing plans.
In an era of cord-cutting and competition from wireless broadband, cable companies are still seeing significant growth in the mobile phone business.
“Our new phone buyout program is designed to help customers switch from the steep costs associated with other mobile providers and take advantage of Spectrum Mobile’s superior value,” said Sharon Peters, executive VP, CMO at Charter Communications, which operates the Spectrum brand.
“This offer is another example of how we are driving exceptional value and convenience in the mobile marketplace, and we look forward to welcoming new customers with the best service, speeds and performance Spectrum Mobile has to offer,” Peters said.
In the first quarter, Charter said it added 486,000 mobile lines. Its total of 8.3 million lines is up 36% from a year ago.
Spectrum Mobile offers unlimited data plate for $29.99 per month per line. It includes nationwide 5G access. Customers can signup for Anytime Upgrades for their mobile devices and get Speed Boost, which offers speeds of up to 1 gig on phones.
The offer covers customers who switch to Spectrum Mobile from another provider and purchases at least three lines with at least one ported line. Spectrum will pay off their existing phone balance on ported lines up to $2,500 (with a maximum of five ported lines) while also enabling potential savings of hundreds of dollars annually on their mobile bills.
For Affordable Connectivity Program customers, Spectrum is offering a free Unlimited Mobile line for one year – a savings of $360 – that will help offset the loss of the $30 per month ACP credit.
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.