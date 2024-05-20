Charter Offers Up To $2,500 For Switching to Spectrum Mobile

Charter Communications is offering customers who switch to Spectrum Mobile up to $2,500 to pay off their existing plans.

In an era of cord-cutting and competition from wireless broadband, cable companies are still seeing significant growth in the mobile phone business.

“Our new phone buyout program is designed to help customers switch from the steep costs associated with other mobile providers and take advantage of Spectrum Mobile’s superior value,” said Sharon Peters, executive VP, CMO at Charter Communications, which operates the Spectrum brand.

“This offer is another example of how we are driving exceptional value and convenience in the mobile marketplace, and we look forward to welcoming new customers with the best service, speeds and performance Spectrum Mobile has to offer,” Peters said.

In the first quarter, Charter said it added 486,000 mobile lines. Its total of 8.3 million lines is up 36% from a year ago.

Spectrum Mobile offers unlimited data plate for $29.99 per month per line. It includes nationwide 5G access. Customers can signup for Anytime Upgrades for their mobile devices and get Speed Boost, which offers speeds of up to 1 gig on phones.

The offer covers customers who switch to Spectrum Mobile from another provider and purchases at least three lines with at least one ported line. Spectrum will pay off their existing phone balance on ported lines up to $2,500 (with a maximum of five ported lines) while also enabling potential savings of hundreds of dollars annually on their mobile bills.

For Affordable Connectivity Program customers, Spectrum is offering a free Unlimited Mobile line for one year – a savings of $360 – that will help offset the loss of the $30 per month ACP credit.