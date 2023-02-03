Charter Looks To Maintain Mobile Momentum With New Galaxy Phones

Charter Communications said Spectrum Mobile will offer Samsung’s new line of Galaxy phones as it looks to maintain its momentum in adding subscribers.

The new phones are equipped to take advantage of Spectrum’s Speed Boost feature, which enables eligible customers to receive fasters speed on thor phones when connected to Spectrum’s Advanced WiFi.

Charter added a record 615,000 mobile lines in the fourth quarter.

“Speed Boost is part of our commitment to offering customers a fully converged connectivity experience so they can use their favorite mobile phones the way they want,” said Danny Bowman, Chief Mobile Officer for Charter. “By bringing together our Internet, Advanced WiFi and Mobile services, including Speed Boost, we are enabling our customers’ experience to be better, faster, secure and less expensive. And with Samsung’s Galaxy S23 series, Spectrum Mobile customers can take full advantage of our customer-friendly pricing and data plans while enjoying superior performance at home and on the go.”

Spectrum Mobile customers who preorder a new Galaxy S23 series device before February 16 can get a free storage upgrade. Customers who buy a new Galaxy phone and trade in an eligible device can also get $600 off – on top of the value of their trade-in. ■