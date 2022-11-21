Charter Expands ‘We Are Local’ Ad Campaign To More Markets

Charter Communications is expanding its “We Are Local” campaign for its Spectrum brand, with commercials running in nine additional markets.

The campaign began last winter and features Spectrum staffers who live in that market and local businesses that are Spectrum customers, emphasizing the company's connection to the communities it does business in.

The new markets are Austin, Buffalo, Charlotte, Dallas, Los Angeles, Portland, Maine, Raleigh, Tampa and Trumbull, Connecticut.

Spectrum is also planning to air a new national spot in the coming weeks.

“Our objective with the campaign is to highlight the very local nature of our company. The vast majority of Spectrum’s 93,000 employees live and work where we operate; they shop at the same stores as our customers, eat at the same restaurants, and their children attend the same schools,” said Sharon Peters, executive VP and CMO at Charter.

The ads were positively received by both customers and non-customers, who identified with the local people and recognized places that were shown, which led us to expand the campaign to additional markets – with the potential for more, Peters said. “The ads feature Spectrum employees – not actors – as well as many small businesses who also are our customers, and they tell a powerful story about how our employees and connectivity services are making a real difference in communities throughout our 41-state footprint.”

The new ads continue the campaign’s successful approach.

“We don’t need to tell you who we are. With over 6,000 employees in the Charlotte area, you’ve seen us around,” a voice announces in one ad airing in the North Carolina city..

As video of Spectrum employees and equipment and local landmarks and business rolls, the spot continues. “We’re invested here. We create jobs, connect our schools and our favorite sports teams We support business, shop at the same stores, eat at the same places, many of which we’re proud to call customers, We’re Spectrum. Your local internet, TV and mobile provider. And we’re committed to Charlotte because this is home.” ■