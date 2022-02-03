Charter Launching ‘We Are Local’ TV Ad Campaign for Spectrum

Charter Communications is launching a new television ad campaign for its Spectrum broadband, TV and mobile service that features local businesses and employees in individual markets.

The campaign uses the slogan “We are local.”

There are 10 commercials in the campaign. Two are national spots and eight target artificial local markets.

One ad, focuses on Rochester, N.Y.

“We don’t need to tell ;you who we are,” an announcer says. “With over 1300 employees in Rochester, you’ve seen us around. You probably know some of us by name. We’re invested here. We create jobs. Connect our schools and essential services. We eat at the same places. Shop at the same stores, many of which we’re proud to call customers. We’re Spectrum, your local internet, TV and mobile provider and we’re committed to Rochester because, well, we live here too."

The ad shows local sights, local businesses and Spectrum employees, including technicians who have been with the company for 23 years, 20 years and 17 years.

Other local ads focus on Dayton, Ohio; Lincoln, Nebraska; Lexington, Kentucky; Eugene, Oregon-Spokane, Washington; Madison, Wisconsin; Wausau, Wisconsin and San Antonio, Texas.

The ads are boing produced by Lobby Coffee Productions, based in Austin Texas. ■