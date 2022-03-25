Charley Jones Named WLBT Jackson News Director
By Michael Malone published
Newsroom vet has been assistant news director at Gray TV station since 2015
Charley Jones has been named news director at WLBT Jackson (MS). He’s been assistant news director at the station since 2015.
Jones started at WLBT as a producer and photographer and shifted to WTVM Birmingham, before coming back to WLBT as an executive producer. He was also managing editor before being named assistant news director.
“Charley understands the Jackson market and understands Mississippi,” said WLBT Vice President and General Manager Ted Fortenberry. “He has a passion for news and has proven himself as a solid manager during his tenure at WLBT. We are fortunate to have Charley on our team and I am optimistic he will provide strong, steady leadership for our news team for years to come and help WLBT maintain–and grow–our No. 1 position on TV and the many digital platforms where we are so dominant.”
Gray Television owns WLBT, an NBC affiliate in DMA No. 97. ■
