Fortenberry Named WLBT Jackson GM

Ted Fortenberry, WMBF Myrtle Beach VP and general manager, has been named VP and general manager at sister Raycom property WLBT Jackson (Miss.), effective January 2015. He will replace Dan Modisett, who is retiring at the end of the year.

“While we will sorely miss Dan Modisett at WLBT, we are very pleased to have a native Mississippian returning home to manage a great station and our digital media assets in Jackson. Ted has done a terrific job building a very strong news, sales, digital and marketing presence at WMBF,” said Pat LaPlatney, senior VP Raycom Media.

WLBT is the NBC affiliate in DMA No. 94.

Fortenberry was part of the team that built WMBF, an NBC affiliate, from the ground up in 2007. Prior to that he was VP and general manager of KAIT Jonesboro (Ark.). Previous television jobs include WDAM Hattiesburg and WLOX Biloxi (Miss.). He also spent time in Jackson as account executive and national sales manager with Love Communications.

Fortenberry is chairman of the board of directors for the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce and serves on the board of directors for the South Carolina Broadcasters Association.