‘Chapelwaite’, Based on Stephen King Story, Premieres on Epix August 22

Epix will premiere Chapelwaite, based on a Stephen King story and starring Adrien Brody, August 22. Based on the short story “Jerusalem’s Lot,” Chapelwaite is set in the 1850s.

Sea captain Charles Boone (Brody) relocates his three children to his ancestral home in the sleepy town of Preacher’s Corners, Maine after his wife dies at sea. He’ll soon confront his family’s secrets.

Emily Hampshire plays Rebecca Morgan, an ambitious young woman who left Preacher’s Corners to attend college, and has returned home to write a story for the new Atlantic Magazine. She becomes the Boone family governess at the infamous Chapelwaite manor.

Brody executive produces the series with Donald DeLine, Jason Filardi, Peter Filardi and Burr Steers.

Epix Studios is producing the show.

Stephen King stories brought to TV include The Outsider on HBO, The Stand on Paramount Plus and Mr. Mercedes on Peacock.

Epix president Michael Wright discussed Chapewaite’’s potential appeal in Multichannel News last year. “Genre fare has broad appeal, and while it might sometimes be too realistic and scary for some, it can also just as often offer an escapist catharsis for others,” said Wright. “I’m pretty confident Chapelwaite sits on the latter end of that spectrum.”