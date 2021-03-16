Epix, Blumhouse Partner to Develop TV Horror Films Slate

Blumhouse Television will develop and produce eight horror-themed movies for Epix as part of a new partnership reached between the two parties.

The first film as part of the new deal, A House on the Bayou -- from writer/director Alex McAulay (Don’t Tell A Soul) -- will debut in December, with the remaining slate of films premiering in 2022, said network officials. The deal follows an earlier collaboration between the two companies for Fall River, a four-part docuseries debuting May 16 on Epix that follows a series of chilling murders tied to sex and satanic cults in the 1980s.

For Blumhouse Television, the deal extends its reach into the traditional television/streaming world, following its current movie slate deal with Amazon and its Into The Dark anthology series with Hulu.

“This partnership with Epix is an additional opportunity for us to collaborate with a great team in helping them grow their slate of genre films, while continuing to bring Blumhouse fans the kind of programming they know and love," Blumhouse Television President Chris McCumber said.

Epix President Michael Wright added, “Blumhouse’s track record of producing high-quality, audience-favorite films have made them a driving force in the horror genre renaissance, and have been top-notch partners for Epix. We can’t wait to work with [Blumhouse founder] Jason Blum and his talented team in this new capacity, and make EPIX the exclusive home of more Blumhouse content.”