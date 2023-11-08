MGM Plus Cancels Stephen King Adaptation ‘Chapelwaite’

Drama Chapelwaite will not see a second season on MGM Plus. Based on a Stephen King short story called “Jerusalem’s Lot,” the series premiered on Epix in 2021. Epix transitioned into MGM Plus earlier this year.

Adrien Brody plays sea captain Charles Boone, who relocates his three children to his ancestral home in the sleepy town of Preacher’s Corners, Maine, after his wife dies at sea. He soon confronts his family’s secrets.

Emily Hampshire is also in the cast.

“I’m afraid Captain Boone’s story ends on that beach of weathered, Maine sand. There will be no season 2. Thank you to all the Chapelwaite fans! #Chapelwaite,” said executive producer Jason Filardi on X.

Brody executive produces the series with Filardi, Donald DeLine, Peter Filardi and Burr Steers.

“Jerusalem’s Lot” appeared in the King short story collection Night Shift.

Reviews for Chapelwaite were mixed. The Hollywood Reporter said, “Peter and Jason Filardi’s adaptation for Epix does away with most of the plot of “Jerusalem’s Lot” and jettisons everything insinuating about the story in favor of overly spelled-out and familiar horror tropes that might recall Salem’s Lot.”