'Changing Planet' Premieres on PBS
By Michael Malone published
Climate change around the world examined over the course of seven years
Changing Planet, which looks at climate change while examining seven locations around the globe, premieres on PBS April 20. Conservationist Dr. M. Sanjayan is behind the project, which will air around Earth Day for the next seven years.
“An explanation of the biggest challenge facing humanity…starts now,” the trailer begins.
Locations include the West Coast of America, the Great Barrier Reef, the East African Plains, the Arctic, the Sundarbans and the Ganges, the Amazon Basin and coastal Southeast Asia. Cambodia, Kenya and Iceland, along with California, are some of the locations that get a visit.
“Featuring the latest science and emphasizing local voices, each location represents a unique biome and a litmus test for change happening across the planet. Some locations are heavily protected, some will experience pioneering schemes to rebuild the habitats, and some could be lost forever,” according to PBS. ■
