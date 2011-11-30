Changes at 'Anderson': Noonan In, Morin Out

There have been a few changes at the top of Warner Bros.' Anderson.

Terence Noonan has joined the show as executive producer, while Lisa Morin is departing. Jim Murphy, who joined the show from Good Morning America, will continue to executive produce with Noonan. Anderson Cooper, the show's host, also is an executive producer. Changes among executive producers are typical at first-year talk shows.

Noonan has daytime experience, having worked as a producer on Warner Bros.' The Rosie O'Donnell Show, as a supervising producer on Sony's Dr. Oz, co-executive producer at Twentieth's The Morning Show with Mike and Juliet, supervising producer on Warner Bros.' Ellen and other shows. The five-time Emmy winner also created and executive produced TLC's DC Cupcakes and Travel Channel's A Slice of Brooklyn.

Morin came to Anderson from Harpo Productions, where she was senior supervising producer.

Separately, Cathy Chermol, executive producer at Telepictures, is leaving the company. Chermol worked on Anderson and other shows.