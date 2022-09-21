Chance Johnson Hired by Tremor International as Chief Commercial Officer

Tremor International said it hired Chance Johnson as chief commercial officer.

Johnson, most recently chief revenue officer at Integral Ad Science, will aim to build on Tremor’s commercial relationships across the industry and connect new customers with the company’s end-to-end tech stack.

The move follows Tremor’s acquisition of Amobee and its advanced TV product line for linear TV and connected TV. Johnson previously worked at Amobee.

“Tremor’s enterprise solution is getting a major boost through the addition of Amobee’s planning, performance and optimization capabilities across omnichannel digital and linear,” said Ofer Druker, CEO of Tremor International. “Chance Johnson will be instrumental in ensuring our clients leverage the full depth and breadth of what Tremor can deliver.”

Johnson will report to Druker and operate out of Tremor International's New York office. Before IAS, Johnson was with Amobee and Rubicon Project (now part of Magnite).

“I am joining the company at an exciting time, as Tremor International converges a full stack of highly-impressive technology that meets advertisers’ evolving needs across video and advanced TV,” said Johnson. “Tremor’s vision of an end-to-end platform with a powerful mix of data, video, CTV and now linear capabilities is critical to buyers, and I look forward to demonstrating its value across the industry.” ■