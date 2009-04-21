Cerio Tapped For Warner Bros. TV Distribution Cable Sales

Tom Cerio is joining Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution as its executive VP of cable sales. In his new role he will oversee the licensing of all Warner Bros. entertainment content, including TV series, theatricals, animation and digital programming to pay, premium and basic cable networks and satellite companies, as well as the sale of motion pictures to the broadcast networks.

Cerio had been executive VP of program distribution at HBO since March 2003, overseeing the creation of the pay cabler’s distribution unit as well as off-net launches of The Sopranos and Sex and The City.

“Tom Cerio is one of the most talented and innovative distribution executives in the television industry. Over the span of his career, he has proven to be an outstanding leader, possessing great vision, and whose judgment and ability has created an unshakeable bond of trust and confidence with his clients,” said WBDTD President Ken Werner in a statement. “We know Tom will make an already strong team stronger, and we are thrilled to welcome him to Warner Bros.”

WBDTD is also restructuring its cable sales operations. Gus Lucas, who had been executive VP of Warner Bros. Domestic Cable Distribution since 2004, will become executive VP of strategic sales and planning, reporting to Cerio.

Mike Russo has been named senior VP of west coast cable sales. Dan Menzel has been named VP of cable sales, managing some of the company’s east coast clients.

With the reorganization, the company will have completed the integration of WBDCD into WBDTD, forming a single domestic television distribution entity at Warner Bros.

“We are fortunate to have such extremely gifted executives as Mike, Gus and Dan joining Tom,” added Werner. “We have in place an extraordinary team whose passion, focus and intellect will guide Warner Bros. and our clients as we all navigate through ever-changing and challenging times.”