CEO Bob Bakish's Pay Slipped to $31.3 Million as Paramount Nears Takeover

Paramount Global, in the throes of takeover talk, said CEO Bob Bakish received total compensation of $31.3 million for heading the company in 2023, down 2.4% from the previous year.

According to the company’s proxy statement, Bakish’s salary was unchanged at $3.1 million. He received $15.5 million in stock awards and $12.4 million in nonequity incentive plan compensation.

Paramount nonexecutive chair Shari Redstone is reportedly discussing selling National Amusements, the family holding company that controls Paramount Global.

The potential transaction is not mentioned in the proxy statement.

In the case of a a dismissal following a qualifying change in control, Bakish would receive $64 million in salary, stock options and other payments, according to the proxy statement.

Pay for chief financial officer Naveen Chopra also rose, climbing 23% to $8 million.