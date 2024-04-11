CEO Bob Bakish's Pay Slipped to $31.3 Million as Paramount Nears Takeover
Executive would get $64 million if he left because of a change in control
Paramount Global, in the throes of takeover talk, said CEO Bob Bakish received total compensation of $31.3 million for heading the company in 2023, down 2.4% from the previous year.
According to the company’s proxy statement, Bakish’s salary was unchanged at $3.1 million. He received $15.5 million in stock awards and $12.4 million in nonequity incentive plan compensation.
Paramount nonexecutive chair Shari Redstone is reportedly discussing selling National Amusements, the family holding company that controls Paramount Global.
The potential transaction is not mentioned in the proxy statement.
In the case of a a dismissal following a qualifying change in control, Bakish would receive $64 million in salary, stock options and other payments, according to the proxy statement.
Pay for chief financial officer Naveen Chopra also rose, climbing 23% to $8 million.
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.