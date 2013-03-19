Cedric 'the Entertainer' Named 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire' Host
Comedian and actor Cedric "the Entertainer" will fill the seat
vacated by Meredith Vieira as host of Who
Wants to Be a Millionaire, Disney/ABC Domestic Television announced on
Wednesday.
Cedric will join the show
for its 12th season in national syndication this fall.
"We are thrilled to announce that Cedric 'The Entertainer'
will be at the helm as our new host of Who
Wants to Be a Millionaire," said Janice Marinelli, president, Disney/ABC
Domestic Television. "With his deep roots as a successful stand-up comedian and
actor, Cedric will bring his fresh approach and unpredictable fun to the show."
Disney/ABC Television Group confirmed in January that Vieira,
who launched the weekday version of the game show in 2002, would depart the
show when her contract expires.
Cedric is currently cocreator and star of TV Land's The Soul Man.
