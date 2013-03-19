CBS TV Stations Names Ziskind VP of Business Development and Strategic Partnerships

Ed Ziskind has been named VP of business development and

strategic partnerships for CBS Television Stations, it was announced Tuesday.





Ziskind will report to Amy Scanlan, the group's senior VP of

business development and strategic partnerships. He will work with the sales

teams at the group's local stations and national sales offices in New York,

Chicago, Dallas-Ft. Worth, Detroit, Minneapolis and Pittsburgh. Ziskind will

also be responsible in creating new business initiatives and cross-platform

sales opportunities.





"Ed brings a successful track record, a ton of great

sales experiences and many deep client and agency relationships across the

country," Scanlan said. "He comes to us with a great reputation

in our industry and we are pleased to have him joining our team."





Ziskind joins the CBS Television Stations after

spending 15 years at Tribune Broadcasting.