CBS TV Stations Names Ziskind VP of Business Development and Strategic Partnerships
Ed Ziskind has been named VP of business development and
strategic partnerships for CBS Television Stations, it was announced Tuesday.
Ziskind will report to Amy Scanlan, the group's senior VP of
business development and strategic partnerships. He will work with the sales
teams at the group's local stations and national sales offices in New York,
Chicago, Dallas-Ft. Worth, Detroit, Minneapolis and Pittsburgh. Ziskind will
also be responsible in creating new business initiatives and cross-platform
sales opportunities.
"Ed brings a successful track record, a ton of great
sales experiences and many deep client and agency relationships across the
country," Scanlan said. "He comes to us with a great reputation
in our industry and we are pleased to have him joining our team."
Ziskind joins the CBS Television Stations after
spending 15 years at Tribune Broadcasting.
