CBS Television Distribution Renews 'Excused'

CBS Television Distribution has renewed syndicated dating

show Excused for a second season.

Hosted by Iliza Shlesinger, the first-run strip premiered

Sept. 12, 2011. It airs in the top three markets on WWOR-TV, New York (Fox);

KCAL-TV, Los Angeles (CBS); and WCIU-TV, Chicago (Weigel).

"When Excused premiered

last fall, it marked the return of the dating genre to syndication," by Joe

DiSalvo, president of sales for CTD, said. "Stations have found it to be a

great alternative to off-network sitcoms in their late fringe and access time

periods."

Excused is

produced by Renegade 83 Entertainment, with David Garfinkle and Jay Renfroe

serving as executive producers.