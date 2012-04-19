CBS Television Distribution Renews 'Excused'
CBS Television Distribution has renewed syndicated dating
show Excused for a second season.
Hosted by Iliza Shlesinger, the first-run strip premiered
Sept. 12, 2011. It airs in the top three markets on WWOR-TV, New York (Fox);
KCAL-TV, Los Angeles (CBS); and WCIU-TV, Chicago (Weigel).
"When Excused premiered
last fall, it marked the return of the dating genre to syndication," by Joe
DiSalvo, president of sales for CTD, said. "Stations have found it to be a
great alternative to off-network sitcoms in their late fringe and access time
periods."
Excused is
produced by Renegade 83 Entertainment, with David Garfinkle and Jay Renfroe
serving as executive producers.
