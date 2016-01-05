CBS Television Distribution Promotes Bingaman, Schildhouse

CBS Television Distribution announced it has promoted sales execs Jonathan Bingaman and Robert Schildhouse to executive VPs.

Bingaman was named executive VP of domestic cable sales, while Schildhouse was promoted to executive VP, digital licensing and distribution. They report to Scott Koondel, chief licensing officer for CBS.

“Jonathan and Robert are two of the best sales executives in the business. These well-deserved promotions reflect the integral roles they have played in maximizing the value of CBS’s content in the cable and digital marketplaces,” said Koondel.

Bingaman most recently served as senior VP of domestic cable sales, a position he held since 2010. He will oversee all series for CBS Television Distribution and CBS Television Studios and product for CBS News, CBS Films and Showtime.

Schildhouse was previously senior VP of digital licensing and distribution since 2013 and will oversee licensing of programming to digital platforms.