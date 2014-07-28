CBS Studios Intl. Promotes Javier Avitia

CBS Studios International has promoted Javier Avitia to executive VP of legal and business affairs, where he will report to Armando Nuñez, president and CEO of the CBS Global Distribution Group.

Avita has worked with the international division for more than 15 years and has helped negotiate many of the division’s most prominent output deals, volume deals and licensing agreements, the company said.

In his new post, Avitia will oversee all business and legal affairs for the international division and work closely with Jonathan Anschell, executive VP and general counsel of CBS Television, and with the broader CBS Television legal team.

“Javier has been an important member of our executive team for many years, as well as a trusted colleague and friend,” said Nuñez in a statement. “He is an executive that combines outstanding business and legal acumen with a deep understanding of how content works in a complex and evolving international market. We are thrilled to have his experience and skills at the helm of our business affairs and legal teams.”