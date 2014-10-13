CBS Studios International, Netflix Strike Euro Licensing Deal

CBS Studios International said it has reached a multi-territory licensing deal with online video giant Netflix for CBS and Showtime series like Ray Donovan and Dexter in six European markets and the Netherlands.

The agreement also gives Netflix exclusive first-window rights to the Showtime series Penny Dreadful in these markets.

In addition to Ray Donovan and Dexter, as part of the deal, CBS Studios International has also licensed to Netflix early seasons of current series Elementary and Under The Dome, as well as Deadwood and Jericho.

