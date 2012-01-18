CBS Stations Grab 'Leverage' for Fall 2012

The CBS Television Stations have acquired TNT's Leverage to air on weekends, starting this fall.

Trifecta Entertainment & Media is the distributor. Dean Devlin's Electric Entertainment produces the show, which was just picked up for its fifth season on TNT after averaging nearly five million viewers in season four, up 10%. CBS-owned TV stations in 13 markets, including New York, Los Angeles and Chicago, will air the show.

Leverage stars Academy Award-winner Timothy Hutton as a former insurance investigator turned into a sort of modern-day Robin Hood, robbing from the rich and giving to the poor with his five-person team of grifters. Devlin executive produces, along with show creators John Rogers and Chris Downey.