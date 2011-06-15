CBSSports Network Bringing the 'Tim Brando Show' to TV in August

CBS Sports Network

announced Wednesday it is bringing the nationally-syndicated radio show the Tim

BrandoShow to the network beginning in August.

The three hour

show, which airs on Sporting News Radio, will run weekdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The show mainly focuses

on college athletics. The show also features co-host Rogers Hampton and a CBS

Sports Network reporter, who will provide hourly updates.

"This show, along

with several other enhancements we're making, will significantly increase the

live, daily, topical programming for our fans," said David Berson, EVP, CBS

Sports and president, CBS Sports Network. "Tim is a well known and respected

sports personality and valued member of the CBS Sports family who adds to our

already strong line-up of talent."

Brando joined CBS

Sports in 1995, where he also serves as the host of College Football TO.

"It's thrilling for

me every day to be talking about sports in this format and I'm lucky to now

have two great media partners on board," said Brando.