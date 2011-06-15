CBSSports Network Bringing the 'Tim Brando Show' to TV in August
CBS Sports Network
announced Wednesday it is bringing the nationally-syndicated radio show the Tim
BrandoShow to the network beginning in August.
The three hour
show, which airs on Sporting News Radio, will run weekdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The show mainly focuses
on college athletics. The show also features co-host Rogers Hampton and a CBS
Sports Network reporter, who will provide hourly updates.
"This show, along
with several other enhancements we're making, will significantly increase the
live, daily, topical programming for our fans," said David Berson, EVP, CBS
Sports and president, CBS Sports Network. "Tim is a well known and respected
sports personality and valued member of the CBS Sports family who adds to our
already strong line-up of talent."
Brando joined CBS
Sports in 1995, where he also serves as the host of College Football TO.
"It's thrilling for
me every day to be talking about sports in this format and I'm lucky to now
have two great media partners on board," said Brando.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.