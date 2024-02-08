CBS Sports Creator Studio Forges Content For M&M’s Ring Campaign

Paramount Advertising’s CBS Sports Creator Studio has put together branded content to support M&M’s Almost Champions Ring of Comfort campaign.

The content shows the CBS Sports HQ studio, which is covering the introduction of the ring with anchor Amanda Guerra former Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (who nearly beat Tom Brady in a Super Bowl), and the Red M&M.

The content explains that the new ring of comfort-made using M&M’s peanut butter and lab-made diamonds, goes to people who are “almost champions.”

The content compliments the M&M’s Super Bowl commercial and will be distributed across CBS Sports’ TikTok, Instagram Reels, Facebook Reels, Snapchat and Ryan’s Instagram.

“We’re thrilled to be adding to Mars’ long-standing roster of NFL partners, working with an incredible athlete and ‘almost champion’ Matt Ryan and CBS Sports Creator Studio on our M&M’s Super Bowl LVIII campaign,” said Gabrielle Wesley, CMO ofMars Wrigley North America. “The digital partnership is part of our all-encompassing campaign approach designed to drive buzz about the first-of-its-kind ‘M&M’s Almost Champions Ring of Comfort’ and our delicious Peanut Butter M&M’s offerings.”

Paramount Advertising launched the CBS Sports Creator Studio in October to harness the company’s influencer marketing expertise and CBS Sports talent..

Immediately after launch, Paramount says it saw high demand for the CBS Sports Creator Studio from advertisers to develop bespoke content and influencer campaigns to tap into sports fandoms across the CBS Sports ecosystem