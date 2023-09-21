Paramount Creates Brand Studio With CBS Sports Events, Talent

Paramount Advertising said it is launching the CBS Sports Creator Studio to connect advertisers with a younger generation of sports fans.

The combination of the CBS Sports portfolio of events–including Super Bowl LVIII–with a roster of creators, talent and influencers should drive brand engagement, Paramount Advertising said.

Paramount will vet talent and influencers for brand safety and relevance. In addition it said it s committed to fair and equitable pay for BIPOC talent

In addition to its properties and talent, Paramount notes that it has scalable production facilities and strategic content distribution capabilities, not to mention experience in social and influencer marketing.

The CBS Sports Creator Studio will have three main ways in which advertisers can tap into CBS Sports’ roster of influencers.

Influence X Tentpole: Advertisers can work with a sports influencer to give fans exclusive access to coveted moments surrounding tentpoles and championships like pre-game activations and A-list parties.

Influence & CBS Sports IP: Sponsors work with sports creators to give fans unprecedented behind-the-scenes access to CBS Sports studios, talent, and footage to produce interactive content.

White Label Influence: An advertiser works with an athlete or sports creator to develop custom content with thematic alignment to a specific sport, season, or moment.