CBS Shares Summer Premieres

CBS shared its summer premieres for series and specials, which includes Paramount Plus show Tulsa King debuting on broadcast Sunday, July 14. True-crime series The Real CSI: Miami is on Wednesday, June 26, season 26 of Big Brother begins Wednesday, July 17, and Let’s Make a Deal Primetime starts Wednesday, August 7.

Summer specials include The 51st Annual Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday, June 7, Greatest @Home Videos: Father’s Day Edition, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, on Friday, June 14, and The 77th Annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 16.

Tulsa King has Sylvester Stallone as a New York mafia guy released from prison and exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa. Season one will air on CBS this summer. Season two starts on Paramount Plus in the fall.

With scripted production slowed by the strikes last summer, CBS aired drama Yellowstone starting in September 2023. Both Tulsa King and Yellowstone are produced by Taylor Sheridan.

Big Brother has a two-night season premiere, on July 17 and 18. Julie Chen Moonves returns as host.

Jerry Bruckheimer and Anthony Zuiker are behind The Real CSI: Miami, featuring real life crime cases and the forensic science used to solve them. Zuiker created CSI: Crime Scene Investigation and he and Bruckheimer produced the show.

Wayne Brady hosts Let’s Make a Deal Primetime.

Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below * To subscribe, you must consent to Future’s privacy policy.

All series and specials on CBS stream live and on-demand on Paramount Plus.