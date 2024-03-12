Daytime Emmys To Air June 7 on CBS

The cast and crew of ABC’s ‘General Hospital’ accepts the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Daytime Drama Series at the 2023 ceremony.

The 51st Annual Daytime Emmy Awards will air live Friday, June 7 on CBS and will stream on Paramount Plus, the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) said Tuesday. Ceremonies will take place at the Westin Bonaventure in downtown Los Angeles.

“We eagerly anticipate our return in June as we once again partner with CBS to recognize the exceptional and talented individuals who make daytime television great,” said Adam Sharp, president and CEO of NATAS, in a statement. “We’re thrilled to kick off our second half-century of the Daytime Emmys.”

This marks the 18th time the Daytime Emmys will have streamed on CBS, the most of any network. CBS also airs two of the three remaining soap operas that run on broadcast television — The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful. ABC still airs General Hospital, while NBC’s Days of Our Lives moved to NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock, in 2022. After bouncing around from network to network for a few years, the Daytime Emmys moved back to CBS in 2020 and have remained there ever since.

Subscribers to Paramount Plus Premium also will be able to stream the live feed of their local CBS affiliate or watch the show on-demand. Essential-tier subscribers will be able to watch on-demand on the following day.

The Daytime Emmys have recognized outstanding achievement in television programming since 1974, honoring work in such categories as daytime dramas, talk shows, instructional programming, hosting, culinary and legal/courtroom programs. In 2021, NATAS and the Television Academy announced plans to realign the Daytime and Primetime Emmy Awards to be organized by content genre as opposed to program airtime.

Representing NATAS, Adam Sharp and Lisa Armstrong are executive producers, along with ATI’s David McKenzie. The Lifetime Achievement honoree, nominations, host and additional information will be announced in the coming weeks.