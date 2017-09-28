CBS Sells 'Madam Secretary' in Multi-Platform Syndication Deal

CBS has sold one-hour drama Madam Secretary across three platforms with staggered premieres, the company said Thursday.

The one-hour drama, which stars Téa Leoni as the U.S. Secretary of State, already airs on Netflix. The show’s fourth season, which premieres Sunday, Oct. 8, will join the subscription streaming platform “sometime in mid-2018,” according to CBS.



Madam Secretary will launch on cable network WE tv in 2018, and will debut on CBS-owned and other stations in weekend broadcast syndication next fall.



Related: CBS to Get Out-of-Home Measurement From Nielsen“CBS dramas continue to be in demand on all viewing platforms as their subscribers and viewers covet content that appeals to mass audiences,” said Scott Koondel, chief content licensing officer, CBS Corporation, in a statement. “This proven off-network model will provide tremendous incremental value for both CBS and our licensing partners.”



Madam Secretary is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Revelations Entertainment. Executive producers are Barbara Hall, Lori McCreary, David Grae, Eric Stoltz and Academy Award-winner Morgan Freeman. Barbara Hall is the series creator.

