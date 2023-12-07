CBS Salutes Norman Lear With Primetime Special

CBS will air the special Norman Lear: A Life on Television Friday, December 8. Presented by Entertainment Tonight, the special on the late producer goes for an hour.

Lear’s comedies included All in the Family, Good Times and The Jeffersons. He died December 5 at the age of 101.

Those who speak in the special include Jimmie Walker from Good Times and Mackenzie Phillips from One Day at a Time. The special also features a sit-down interview between Lear and ET host Kevin Frazier when Lear celebrated his 100th birthday.

Lear’s shows on CBS include All in the Family (1971-1979), Sanford and Son (1972-1977), Maude (1972-1978), Good Times (1974-1979), One Day at a Time (1975-1984) and The Jeffersons (1975-1985).

A member of the Television Academy Hall of Fame and the Broadcasting + Cable Hall of Fame, Lear won six Primetime Emmys and was a Kennedy Center honoree in 2017.

CBS, ABC, NBC, Fox and The CW simulcast an In Memoriam salute to start off primetime on December 6.