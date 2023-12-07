X Part Letters For a Legend: As the Norman Lear Tributes Continue to Roll In, This Somehow Feels a Little Bigger Than the Usual Hollywood Goodbye

By Daniel Frankel
( NextTV )
published

In a culture that can still manufacture celebrity like few other things, we've become strangely inured to 'sad news' postings on the social internet. But Wednesday's departure of a true zeitgeist pioneer resonates on a different level

Norman Lear
Sadly, we've gotten a little inured to all the "sad news" postings. 

The social internet will do that to a person. It processes and distills all the tragedy, ugliness, humiliation and dread of everyday life, bombarding you every morning with brutal street beatings, racist rants, footage from terrorist body cams, totalitarian campaign messaging ... all before the French Roast can slip past the blood-brain barrier. 

And yes, the deaths of wonderful, creative folks who profoundly shaped our culture and world view roll on by every day, their associated tributes lost in a repetitive cacophony.  

For what it's worth, Wednesday's passing of sitcom legend Norman Lear felt a little different. It wasn't just because the volume was a little louder -- a pioneering television career and life spanning 101 years will touch a lot more fans, friends, peers, mentees and hangers-on, merely on the basis of its duration. 

It must have been the narrative arc, perhaps as enduring and coherent as we're ever likely to see from a Hollywood legend. Just so we can stop blathering on about how moved we feel about this, we've assembled a few of the more moving tributes. 

If we were bold enough to add a cutline to any of these Twitter/X tributes culled from around zeitgeist, it certainly would not read, "Some sad news..." 

We'd choose, "This, my friends, is how it's done."

