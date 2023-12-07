X Part Letters For a Legend: As the Norman Lear Tributes Continue to Roll In, This Somehow Feels a Little Bigger Than the Usual Hollywood Goodbye

Sadly, we've gotten a little inured to all the "sad news" postings.

The social internet will do that to a person. It processes and distills all the tragedy, ugliness, humiliation and dread of everyday life, bombarding you every morning with brutal street beatings, racist rants, footage from terrorist body cams, totalitarian campaign messaging ... all before the French Roast can slip past the blood-brain barrier.

And yes, the deaths of wonderful, creative folks who profoundly shaped our culture and world view roll on by every day, their associated tributes lost in a repetitive cacophony.

For what it's worth, Wednesday's passing of sitcom legend Norman Lear felt a little different. It wasn't just because the volume was a little louder -- a pioneering television career and life spanning 101 years will touch a lot more fans, friends, peers, mentees and hangers-on, merely on the basis of its duration.

It must have been the narrative arc, perhaps as enduring and coherent as we're ever likely to see from a Hollywood legend. Just so we can stop blathering on about how moved we feel about this, we've assembled a few of the more moving tributes.

If we were bold enough to add a cutline to any of these Twitter/X tributes culled from around zeitgeist, it certainly would not read, "Some sad news..."

We'd choose, "This, my friends, is how it's done."

I loved Norman Lear with all my heart. He was my second father. Sending my love to Lyn and the whole Lear family.

Today, we mourn the loss of the legendary Norman Lear: a decorated veteran, a patriotic champion of our civil liberties and a towering titan of American culture. Norman broke down barriers between communities and inspired generations of Americans with his magnificent artistry.

The world has suddenly become a sadder place to live in with the passing of Norman Lear. He was a great positive force in the entertainment industry, & more importantly to me personally he was a good friend. We are so lucky to have his remarkable body of work to remember him by.

Anyone who ever had a chance to say something pointed or political in an American television entertainment owes Norman Lear their adoration and awe. He saw what was possible in that vacuous glowing box and, almost singularly, he made it so.

Norman Lear was a creative trailblazer, far ahead of his time, who combined comedy with social commentary in a way no one else could. He was also one of the kindest people I've ever met, and a WWII veteran. Sending our love to his family. Norman will never be forgotten.

Just heard about Norman Lear. He was 101. What a long life in television and film as well as being an activist and philanthropist. What an extraordinary man he was! Brilliant, kind and funny.

Norman Lear was an American treasure and a dear friend. His humor shaped the way people across our nation saw their neighbors and themselves. Over the course of his long life, he played many roles: Army veteran, television writer and producer, activist for the environment and…

Norman Lear was a defender of free expression and voting rights. We will miss his steadfast commitment to democracy and tremendous impact on our culture. @ArndreaKing and I join many in mourning today. May he rest in peace.

God bless Norman Lear who gave America comedy and satire with warmth and hilarity. Norman was a champion of democracy and a kind and generous soul. A giant. May his memory be a blessing to all who had the privilege to know him.

My statement on the passing of Norman Lear:

RIP Norman Lear 🙏