CBS Renews 'The Talk' for 2012-13
CBS has picked up a third season of its daytime talk show The Talk for the 2012-13 broadcast
season, with hosts Julie Chen, Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood
and Aisha Tyler returning for the new season in September.
The Talk is
averaging 2.16 million total viewers in its second season and a 1.0 rating with
women 25-54 and a 0.8 with women 18-49. During the February sweep, the series
averaged 2.27 million viewers, up 4% over last February, a 1.1 in W25-54 (up
10%) and 0.9 in W18-49 (up 13%).
"We are thrilled with the evolution and growth of The Talk," said Nina Tassler, president,
CBS Entertainment. "The show has high energy, spirited conversation, relevant
topics, and the audience is responding."
The
Talk debuted in October 2010, replacing soap As the World Turns, and saw several
original hosts depart the show in its first year - Marissa Jaret Winokur, Leah
Remini and Holly Robinson Peete. Underwood and Tyler joined as co-hosts last
September and October, respectively.
The series also saw changes behind the
scenes, with original executive producer Brad Bessey leaving at the end of the
first season; he was replaced by Susan Winston, who exited after two weeks.
John Redmann and Gilbert currently executive-produce the CBS TV Studios program.
