CBS Renews Daytime Lineup for Next Season
CBS renewed four of its daytime series on Tuesday, giving
new commitments to The Bold and the Beautiful, The Talk, The
Price Is Right and Let's Make a Deal.
These four join the previously-renewed The Young and the
Restless to bring back CBS' entire daytime lineup for the 2013-14 season.
"Over the past few years, we have successfully
transitioned our daytime schedule to a balance of program genres with new
creative energy, while maintaining our ratings leadership," said Nina
Tassler, president, CBS Entertainment. "We are proud of CBS' history of
quality and leadership in daytime, thrilled with our current success and we
look forward to more great things ahead from the outstanding creative talent in
place at each of the shows."
The Bold and the Beautiful is averaging 3.44 million
viewers this season, up 6% over last year. The Talk is trending 11%
higher than last year with 2.35 million viewers. The Wayne Brady-hosted Let's
Make a Deal is up 9% year-over-year with 2.53 million viewers. The Price
Is Right, which celebrated its 40th anniversary recently, is drawing 4.3
million viewers to remain as daytime's most-watched program.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.