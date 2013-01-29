CBS Renews Daytime Lineup for Next Season

CBS renewed four of its daytime series on Tuesday, giving

new commitments to The Bold and the Beautiful, The Talk, The

Price Is Right and Let's Make a Deal.





These four join the previously-renewed The Young and the

Restless to bring back CBS' entire daytime lineup for the 2013-14 season.





"Over the past few years, we have successfully

transitioned our daytime schedule to a balance of program genres with new

creative energy, while maintaining our ratings leadership," said Nina

Tassler, president, CBS Entertainment. "We are proud of CBS' history of

quality and leadership in daytime, thrilled with our current success and we

look forward to more great things ahead from the outstanding creative talent in

place at each of the shows."



The Bold and the Beautiful is averaging 3.44 million

viewers this season, up 6% over last year. The Talk is trending 11%

higher than last year with 2.35 million viewers. The Wayne Brady-hosted Let's

Make a Deal is up 9% year-over-year with 2.53 million viewers. The Price

Is Right, which celebrated its 40th anniversary recently, is drawing 4.3

million viewers to remain as daytime's most-watched program.