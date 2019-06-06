CBS Renews Affiliate Agreement With Tegna

CBS and Tegna said they renewed their affiliation agreement with a multi-year deal covering stations in 11 markets.

Programming from Tegna’s CBS affiliates is available to subscribers of CBS All Access, the company’s streaming subscription video-on-demand service.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

“Tegna is a valued and longtime CBS partner,” said Ray Hopkins, president, television networks distribution for CBS. “We are pleased to extend this important relationship between America’s #1 Network and an industry-leading local broadcaster. We look forward to continuing this great relationship delivering premium content to the viewers we both serve.”

The Tegna stations cover 10% of the U.S. and about 11 million households. Two stations are in the top 10 markets, with WUSA-TV representing Washington, D.C. and KHOU-TV serving Houston.

“CBS and Tegna have a valuable partnership that serves communities across the country with a powerful combination of premium national and local content. We value our partnership with CBS and are pleased to extend our long-standing relationship,” said Dave Lougee, president and CEO of Tegna. “This multi-year agreement enables our stations to continue providing consumers and advertisers with must-have local and network content on multiple platforms.”