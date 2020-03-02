CBS P.R. Head McClintock Leaving CBS After 27 Years

Dana McClintock, head of communications for CBS, on Monday told colleagues he would be leaving the company on June 30 after 27 years.

The move follows the merger of CBS with Viacom to form ViacomCBS and the departure of CBS CEO Joe Ianniello.

McClintock joined CBS when he was 21 and was the “press boy” when the network launched Late Show with David Letterman in 1993.

He was named a VP in 1999, senior VP in 2002 and executive VP in 2013 becoming chief communications officer in 2018.

McClintock did not say he had a specific plan for what he would do next.

“I am pleased to say I fell entirely content that my CBS story is complete,” he said in a memo.

McClintock’s departure is the latest from a group of senior executives at CBS that had been together for decades helping the make the network No. 1. They include former CEO Les Moonves, who left because of a dispute with controlling shareholder Shari Redstone and sexual harassment allegations brought by several women, marketing head George Schweitzer and reserach chief David Poltrack.

Here’s the memo McClintock sent to colleagues:

After 27 years in CBS Communications, I’ve had a hand in writing a variety of goodbye memos, and now it’s time for a version of my own. It’s time because the integration of the ViacomCBS Communications Department is well on its way, and I feel confident that we have people in place, from both Companies, to set us up for success going forward. I will continue to assist in this regard right on through my last day which will be June 30.

While some sentimentality is inevitable in times like these, I am pleased to say I feel entirely content that my CBS story is complete. From Letterman press rep to chief communications officer, I have been fortunate to participate in a media evolution that featured immense change, unimaginable challenges and rewarding success.

Along the way I have served some of the biggest and best brands in the business. And as much of a pleasure as that has been, it doesn’t come close to the gratitude I have for the colleagues and reporters that have made me feel welcome, supported me and inspired me, ever since my first day as a 21-year-old at Black Rock. In the end it’s always about the relationships and connections that make any job tenure great, and I’ve had more than my share.

So while I may not be saying goodbye just yet, I am saying thank you, for sharing this ride with me, and for all you’ll do to grow this Company into the future. I look forward to connecting with you again before I depart, and staying in touch beyond that as well…

Dana