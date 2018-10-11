CBS Names Rosenfield to Chief People Officer Post

Laurie Rosenfield has been named chief people officer at CBS Corp., a new position.

The appointment comes after CBS CEO Les Moonves was removed in part because of reports of sexual harassment over the course of his career. The reports also focused on other areas of CBS, including its news division.

The company has hired two law firms to look into the allegations and to report back on the state of the company’s culture. The firms have spoken to more than 150 CBS employees.

Related: CBS Hires Rally to Advise on Anti-Harassment Groups

“We are very pleased to name Laurie to this new position as we continue to reassess and strengthen the culture here at CBS,” said Joe Ianniello, who was named president and acting CEO at CBS after Moonves departed. “Our employees are our most valuable asset, and this role has been created to ensure we remain steadfast in our commitment to putting our people first. Laurie’s expertise in attracting, developing and retaining the best talent, coupled with her focus on the opportunity in front of us to strengthen our workplace, made her the natural choice to take on this vitally important responsibility.”

Rosenfield joined CBS in May as senior VP, people development, human resources. Before that she was at MediaLink and Wolters Kluwer.

In her new role, Rosenfield will focus on people and culture and be responsible for managing certain human resources functions for the Company, including oversight of learning and development; executive search; talent acquisition; as well as the day-to-day human resources “generalist” responsibilities with each of CBS’ business units, the company said.

“The goal of transforming our shared experience into new accomplishments is an opportunity for all of us,” said Rosenfield. “Our rich legacy of creativity is taking us forward into the digital future – an inflection point, which will see our mission and our values driven by our biggest asset, our people. I am honored and humbled to take on this role.”

CBS also named Dana McClintock as executive VP, chief communications officer. He succeeds Gil Schwartz, who is retiring. McClintock has been with CBS for 25 years.