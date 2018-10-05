CBS Hires Rally to Advise on Anti-Harassment Groups

CBS, which has pledged to grant $20 million to groups working to eliminate sexual harassment and discrimination in the workplace, said it hired Rally as an expert adviser in the area.

CBS made its pledge as it dismissed CEO Les Moonves, who was accused of engaging in improper behavior with women over the course of his career.

The company said it plans to announced which groups will receive the $20 million Dec. 14.

“While we continue to focus on strengthening our own company’s culture, it’s also important that we support the organizations that are helping to ensure safety and equity in our industry, as well as providing both prevention and assistance for victims of sexual assault, abuse and harassment in all workplaces,” said Joe Ianniello, president and acting CEO at CBS. “Rally’s expertise will help make sure we are being as effective and impactful with these funds as we can be. Today’s announcement is part of a much larger undertaking by the Company, and I look forward to announcing more about our plans in that regard in the coming weeks.”

CBS is one of a number of companies in the entertainment industry that has been forced to deal with accusations of sexual harassment by senior executives.

“This is a critical time in our country and in all industries and we are glad to see that preventing sexual assault and increasing equity in the workplace are becoming national priorities. Powerful companies have a responsibility to be leaders in changing workplace culture, and we are happy to bring Rally’s expertise to this conversation,” said Rally principal Lara Bergthold. “Rally has a longtime commitment to supporting women and diversity in the workplace, both in our own firm and in the work that we do. This is a difficult and important conversation, not just in the industry but in the country, and we are pleased to be supporting CBS in taking this critical step.”