CBS-Owned Stations Take MGM's 'Personal Injury Court'

MGM’s new half-hour syndicated strip, Personal Injury Court, has been picked up by several CBS-owned stations, including WLNY New York, WPSG Philadelphia, WUPA Atlanta, WTOG Tampa, KSTW Seattle and KPIX/KBCW San Francisco, MGM said at NATPE 2019 in Miami on Tuesday.

Related: New Syndicated Series to be on Display at NATPE 2019

The new series is led by Judge Gino Brogdon who presides over cases in which litigants claim personal harm due to defendants’ careless actions. Brogdon uses all available evidence, including personal testimony, video surveillance and reenactments, before reaching a judgment.

The show comes from David Armour, who also created Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court and Couples Court with the Cutlers. Armour will executive produce along with Barry Poznick. Personal Injury Court is produced by 501 East Entertainment and distributed by Orion TV Productions, a subsidiary of MGM.

Orion has renewed Paternity Court and Couples Court for seasons 7 and 3, respectively. Those two shows air in a block on TV stations across the country, but aren’t nationally rated by Nielsen Media Research.