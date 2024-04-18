CBS Orders More ‘Elsbeth’

Carrie Preston will return for a second season of ‘Elsbeth’ on CBS.

CBS has renewed Elsbeth for the 2024-2025 season. The drama, with Carrie Preston in the lead role, debuted February 29.

“Elsbeth has charmed audiences with its singular blend of delightful humor, distinctive ‘how-done-it’ storytelling, and the inventive, brilliant quirkiness of Elsbeth Tascioni,” said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment. “Executive producers Robert and Michelle King have a stellar track record for creating critically acclaimed series full of unforgettable characters and, alongside showrunner Jonathan Tolins and his writing team, have developed an incredibly entertaining and engrossing New York City-centric world for the show to explore. We are grateful to the uniquely talented cast, led by Carrie Preston, Wendell Pierce and Carra Patterson, for bringing these wonderful characters to life in the company of a world-class roster of weekly guest stars.”

According to Nielsen Most Current data, Elsbeth averages 7.27 million viewers, and nearly 11 million in 35-day multiplatform viewership.

Preston portrays Elsbeth Tascioni, whom CBS calls “an astute but unconventional attorney who utilizes her singular point of view to make unique observations and corner brilliant criminals alongside the NYPD.”

The character was previously seen in The Good Wife and The Good Fight.

In the series, Elsbeth leaves her legal career in Chicago and takes on an investigative role involving the New York City Police Department. Pierce plays NYPD Capt. C.W. Wagner and Patterson plays Kaya Blanke, a police officer who teams with Elsbeth.

Robert King, Michelle King, Jonathan Tolins, Liz Glotzer, Erica Shelton Kodish and Bryan Goluboff are executive producers. Elsbeth is produced by CBS Studios.