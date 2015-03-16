CBS News’ Miller, ‘Inside Edition’s Norville Join B&C's ‘Women of NY'

CBS News correspondent Michelle Miller and Inside Edition anchor Deborah Norville have joined the fifth annual Women of New York event April 21.

Miller will moderate the keynote Q&A with Jane the Virgin star and Golden Globe winner Gina Rodriguez while Norville will moderate the panel "Take the Lead."

Miller, who is based in New York, has worked as a correspondent at CBS News since 2004. She reports across all of the news division’s broadcasts and platforms, including series such as CBS Evening News With Scott Pelley, CBS This Morning and CBS Sunday Morning With Charles Osgood. During her tenure at CBS News, she has covered stories ranging from the turmoil in Ferguson to the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting to the wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Norville has top lined CBS Television Distribution’ syndicated newsmagazine Inside Edition for 20 years, where she has reported on stories including the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, President Barack Obama’s inauguration and the deaths of Ronald Reagan and Pope John Paul II. Prior to Inside Edition, the two-time Emmy winner was an anchor and correspondent for CBS News. She has also had stints on NBC’s Today and NBC News at Sunrise.

Both Miller and Norville participated in the 2012 edition of Women of New York.

Women of New York, part of B&C's Keynotes & Cocktails series, is a candid, off-the-record conversation with the women of TV, media and entertainment and will take place April 21 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Roosevelt Hotel in New York City. Both men and women are welcome to attend.

For more information and to register, visit: bcwomenofny.com.