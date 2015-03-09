‘Jane the Virgin’s Gina Rodriguez Joins Women of New York

Jane the Virgin star Gina Rodriguez has joined the fifth annual Women of New York event April 21 for a keynote Q&A.

Rodriguez recently won The CW's first Golden Globe for best comedy actress for her role as Jane Villanueva in the freshman series. The series was nominated for best comedy series at the Globes as well.

The Chicago-born actress has also had recurring parts in Army Wives and The Bold and the Beautiful and is currently starring in the Web series I Love Lucy & Bekka.

Jane, which was renewed for a second season at the network's 2015 Winter TCA session in January, is produced by CBS Television Studios and Warner Bros. Television in association with Electus. The series is executive produced by Jennie Snyder Urman, Ben Silverman, Gary Pearl and Jorge Granier.

Women of New York, part of B&C’s Keynotes & Cocktails series, is a candid, off-the-record conversation with the women of TV, media and entertainment and will take place April 21 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Roosevelt Hotel in New York City. Both men and women are welcome to attend.

Rodriguez’ keynote session joins the previously announced panels "Take the Lead" and “Race, Ethnicity and TV” on the Women of New York lineup.

For more information and to register, visit: bcwomenofny.com.