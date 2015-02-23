Horizon Media’s Gambelli Joins B&C's ‘Women of NY'

Horizon Media’s Marianne Gambelli has joined the lineup of the fifth annual Women of New York event April 21 as a featured panelist.

Gambelli, who is chief investment officer at the media services company, will participate in the panel “Take the Lead” along with previously announced execs Jen Caserta, president and general manager of IFC, Brooke Johnson, president of Food Network & Cooking Channel, and Geri Wang, president of ABC Sales.

During the session, the quartet will discuss how they have developed their leadership style and what they think are the most important practices to be leaders.

Gambelli, who started at Horizon Media in 2013, oversees the monetization of client investments, the development of new media strategies as well as the development of media deals. Prior to Horizon, she spent 22 years at NBCUniversal, where she most recently served as president of ad sales.

Women of New York, part of B&C's Keynotes & Cocktails series, is a candid, off-the-record conversation with the women of TV, media and entertainment and will take place April 21 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Roosevelt Hotel in New York City. Both men and women are welcome to attend.

For more information and to register, visit: bcwomenofny.com.