IFC’s Caserta, Food Network’s Johnson, ABC’s Wang Join B&C’s ‘Women of NY’

IFC’s Jen Caserta, Food Network and Cooking Channel’s Brooke Johnson and ABC’s Geri Wang have joined the fifth annual Women of New York event April 21 as featured panelists.

The trio will participate in the roundtable “Take the Lead,” where the execs will discuss how they have developed their leadership style and what they think are the most important practices to be leaders.

Caserta was promoted to president and general manager of IFC in 2012, and in that position has helped further IFC’s shift toward comedy. She was previously IFC’s executive VP of marketing, communications, scheduling and alternative programming, where she was instrumental in the network’s 2010 rebrand from the Independent Film Channel to IFC, a destination for distinctive programming that is “always on” and “slightly off.”

Johnson is president of Scripps Networks Interactive brands Food Network and Cooking Channel. She joined Food Network in May 2003 from A&E and The History Channel, where she first was senior VP and general manager before being promoted to president of Food Network in April 2004. Cooking Channel came under her purview in May 2010 and she now oversees all aspects of both brands with a focus on programming, digital and business development.

Wang has served as president of ABC Sales since 2010, where she oversees the advertising sales and integrated marketing team, numbering nearly 300 employees, for all of ABC’s portfolio. Her oversight includes ABC Primetime, ABC Daytime, ABC News, ABC Late Night, ABC Digital, Disney/ABC Domestic Television Syndication Group, Fusion and ABC Sales Development.

Women of New York, part of B&C’s Keynotes & Cocktails series, is a candid, off-the-record conversation with the women of TV, media and entertainment and will take place April 21 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Roosevelt Hotel in New York City. Both men and women are welcome to attend.

For more information and to register, visit: bcwomenofny.com.