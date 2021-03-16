CBS Media Ventures To Help Sell Ads for Revamped BNC

BNC, formerly known as Black News Channel , has made a deal to have CBS Media Ventures help sell ads as the network rolls out a lineup of new programming.

CBS Media Ventures plans to supplement the BNC ads sales teams calling on direct response agencies and national advertisers outside of New York, Chicago and Los Angeles, where BNC has sales offices.

Advertisers will have the opportunity to sponsor new programming BNC launched a new morning show, Start Your Day with Sharon and Mike, starring Sharon Reed and Mike Hill on March 1. It plans to debut new programs with hosts including Charles Blow, Marc Lamont Hill and Yodit Tewolde over the coming weeks.

“We’re thrilled to partner with CBS Media Ventures and extend our sales team with the reach and depth of their relationships throughout the advertising community. Most importantly, their team is aligned with our values , they understand why we exist and want to help drive our vision,” said Princell Hair, president and CEO of BNC.

“Connecting with a demographic that has more than $1.3 trillion in annual spend presents significant opportunities, and we’re looking forward to working with CMV on building value for brands that want to engage with BNC,” Hair said.

Earlier this month, CBS Media Ventures said it would be working with NuTime Media , headed by Morris McWilliams, to help connect advertisers looking to reach Black viewers with programming syndicated by CBS.

CBS Media Ventures’ Media Sales team represents a large portfolio of programming popular with Black audiences, including syndicated series it produces, such as Judge Judy and Hot Bench, as well as third-party programming, including The Wendy Williams Show, Family Feud and the upcoming Nick Cannon daytime talk show . NuTime will also be looking to steer advertisers to BNC.

“We could not be more excited to have BNC join our family of programming that appeals to the African American consumer," said Steve LoCascio, president of CBS Media Ventures. "We look forward to connecting BNC with our advertiser partners as a network providing programming that is informative, educational, entertaining and inspiring, and most importantly always remains true and authentic to the Black experience in America.”