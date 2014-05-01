CBS Leads Daytime Emmy Nominations With 61

CBS again led the Daytime Emmy Nominations, receiving 61 nods, as the nominations for the 41st Annual Daytime Emmy Awards were announced Thursday morning.

PBS followed with 44 nominations, 15 of which were for long-running children's educational program, Sesame Street. Nickelodeon ranked third, with 37 nominations overall, followed by ABC with 30 and The Hub with 24 to round out the top five.

CBS' The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful were the top two nominated programs, with Y&R receiving 26 nods and Bold and the Beautiful getting 18. ABC's GeneralHospital was third with 16 and Sesame Street's 15 nods were good enough for fourth. NBC's Days of Our Lives rounded out the top five with 14.

Syndicated programs garnered 50 nominations overall, led again by Warner Bros.' Ellen with 9 nods.

CBS received two morning show nods for CBS This Morning and CBS Sunday Morning, with ABC's Good Morning America and NBC's Today also getting nominated.

Talk-show host honors went to Dr. Oz, Rachael Ray, Katie Couric (whose syndicated Katie will end after this year) and the groups from The View and The Talk.

GSN nabbed two nominations for Outstanding Game Show for American Bible Challenge and The Chase. Other noms included CBS' Let's Make A Deal and CBS Television Distribution's Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune. GSN also drew a nomination for American Bible Challenge host Jeff Foxworthy; Family Feud's Steve Harvey, Family Game Night's Todd Newton and Let's Make A Deal host Wayne Brady rounded out the category.

Nominees for the new Outstanding Entertainment News program category were NBCU's Access Hollywood, E!'s E! News, CTD's Entertainment Tonight, and Warner Bros.' Extra and TMZ.

The 41st Annual Daytime Emmys will be held on June 22 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

A complete list of nominees can be found at www.emmysonline.tv.