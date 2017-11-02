CBS Launching New Version of Twilight Zone on All Access

CBS plans to launch a new version of the classic TV show The Twilight Zone on its CBS All Access streaming service.



The new version of The Twilight Zone will join Star Trek: Discovery on All Access.



The launch of Star Trek led to the biggest week of signups for All Access, followed by an even bigger week, CBS CEO Les Moonves said during CBS’s third-quarter earnings call on Thursday.



Moonves said that following Twilight Zone, CBS will continue to mine its library to create additional original content for All Access.