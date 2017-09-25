All Access Boosted to Warp Speed by ‘Star Trek Discovery'

CBS said the premiere of Star Trek: Discovery pushed its CBS All Access over-the-top subscription service to a record for most subscriber sign ups in a single day.



Star Trek: Discovery had its premiere on CBS in primetime Sunday. Episode 2 is available exclusively on CBS All Access. Future episodes of Star Trek: Discovery will be made available on Sunday nights after 8:30 p.m. ET.



CBS said previously it had the most signups for CBS All Access the day CBS aired the 2017 Grammy Awards.



The company said CBS All Access also had its best week and month with the launch of Star Trek, the kick off of the NFL on CBS on its local live feeds and the season finale of Big Brother.



CBS All Access viewers can also watch a post-Star Trek talk show discussing the episodes, After Trek.



CBS has not been specific about how many subscribers it has for All Access and for its direct-to-consumer version of Showtime.



In August the company said it had 4 million subscribers between the two OTT services and projected getting to 8 million by 2020.



Before launching Star Trek: Discovery, CBS All Access was the exclusive home to The Good Fight, a spinoff of the series The Good Wife.