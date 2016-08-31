CBS Launches Ad-Free Version of All Access

CBS said it launched a commercial-free version of its CBS All Access over-the-top subscription on-demand service.

The commercial-free version of the service will cost $9.99 a month. The current version, with reduced commercial loads, costs $5.99 a month.

“The foundation of CBS All Access is not only about giving CBS fans access to more of the content they want, but also giving them more choice in how they watch their favorite CBS programming,” said Marc DeBevoise, president and COO of CBS Interactive. “The addition of a commercial-free plan gives our subscribers even more ways to customize their CBS viewing experience – from which devices to whether they watch in or out of the home, and now with commercials or without.”

All Access features shows from the CBS library and will be the home of the new Star Trek series Star Trek: Discovery. The services will also air a spinoff of CBS’ The Good Wife and a digital edition of Big Brother.

CBS is betting big on the over-the-top direct to consumer subscription business. In July, CBS CEO Les Moonves said that All Access and Showtime’s OTT offering had already acquired 2 million subscribers evenly split between them.

Moonves said the OTT services were growing faster than expected. In March, CBS had set a goal of having 8 million OTT subscribers by 2020. The company projects that with that number of subscribers, CBS should generate incremental revenue of $800 million annually.

CBS All Access is available online at CBS.com, on mobile devices and tablets via the CBS App for iOS, Android and Windows 10, and on Roku Players, Apple TV, Xbox One, Xbox 360, Chromecast, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV Stick.