CBS Announces Digital ‘Big Brother’ Spinoff

Big Brother is getting a digital spinoff, CBS has confirmed, with the reality staple debuting on CBS All Access this fall. CBS Interactive is spearheading the initiative. Big Brother will continue to air during the summer on the flagship broadcast network.

Host Julie Chen will also be part of the digital edition.

“Big Brother is an incredible success on the CBS Television Network and has always been ahead of its time when it comes to fan engagement,” said Marc DeBevoise, president and chief operating officer, CBS Interactive. “Already, the Big Brother live feeds are some of the most popular content on CBS All Access and with this new digital edition we will explore ways to reimagine this format for multiplatform audiences.”

Big Brother is in the middle of season 18. Both the broadcast and digital shows are produced by Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan for Fly on the Wall Entertainment, in association with Endemol Shine North America.

CBS is beefing up its All Access offerings, which include upcoming original series Star Trek: Discovery and the spinoff of The Good Wife. A subscription to the digital platform costs $5.99 monthly.