CBS Gives Big Promo Push to ‘Bull’

B&C has partnered with iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by impressions. These are the shows networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the 7-day period through Aug. 28).

After a month dominated by Olympic and NBC promos (thanks to NBC leveraging the Olympics to endlessly promote its fall shows), we’ve now suddenly got a sports-free and NBC-free ranking. A promo for CBS’s new Michael Weatherly drama Bull comes out on top, racking up just over 100 million ad impressions, with Investigation Discovery’s Homicide Hunter (97.9 million) and USA Network’s Chrisley Knows Best (just under 90 million) hot on its heels. Meanwhile, the FX show, The Strain, at No. 5 in our ranking, stands out for having the highest estimated out-of-network spend.

1) Bull, CBS

Impressions: 100,288,938

Imp. Types: National 59%, Local 34%, VOD/OTT 7%

Avg. View Rate: 90.38%

In-network Value: $2,256,050

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0

2) Homicide Hunter, Investigation Discovery

Impressions: 97,924,602

Imp. Types: National 78%, Local 14%, VOD/OTT 8%

Avg. View Rate: 87.99%

In-network Value: $496,032

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $530,704

3) Chrisley Knows Best, USA Network

Impressions: 89,967,599

Imp. Types: National 85%, Local 8%, VOD/OTT 7%

Avg. View Rate: 96.06%

In-network Value: $642,431

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0

4) Too Close to Home, TLC Channel

Impressions: 86,974,335

Imp. Types: National 85%, Local 9%, VOD/OTT 6%

Avg. View Rate: 80.74%

In-network Value: $791,178

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $245,694

5) The Strain, FX Network

Impressions: 83,615,236

Imp. Types: National 74%, Local 20%, VOD/OTT 6%

Avg. View Rate: 86.00%

In-network Value: $864,649

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $825,017

Data provided by iSpot.tv, Real-time Advertising Metrics

Impressions - The total impressions within all US households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted, VOD+OTT, and Local.

Imp. Types - Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.

Avg. View Rate - The average view rate across all views of a promo. The average view rate is only calculated on impressions that are viewed from the beginning of the promo.

In-network Value - Estimated media value of in-network promos.

Out-of-network Spend - The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.

National: Live - A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.

National: 3 Day Time-shifted - A national promo which was viewed on delay, via DVR or on demand up to 3-days after the original broadcast.

National: 4-7 Day Time-shifted - A national promo which was viewed via DVR between 4 & 7 days after the original broadcast.

National: 8+ Day Time-shifted - A national promo which was viewed via DVR 8 days or more after the original broadcast.

Local - A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.

VOD - This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load)

OTT - On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast).