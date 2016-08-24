TLC Gives Big Promo Push to Tyler Perry’s ‘Too Close to Home’

B&C has partnered with iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by impressions. These are the shows networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the 7-day period through Aug. 21).

In our last chart, NBC owned all five slots, thanks to its relentless use of commercial breaks during the Olympics to promote its programming. This time, NBC still holds onto first place, with a promo for The Voice that’s taken in nearly 128.5 million impressions, and second place, for a Timeless trailer with 127.5 million.

But the three networks that round our the rest of our ranking — Investigation Discovery, TLC and AMC — are especially notable for the significant out-of-network spend they’ve been giving their promos. And while Investigation Discovery and AMC are promoting returning hits, TLC stands out for putting a big push behind a show that’s not only new, but is the network’s first-ever scripted series: Tyler Perry's Too Close to Home.

1) The Voice, NBC

Impressions: 128,463,599

Imp. Types: National 82%, Local 15%, VOD/OTT 3%

Avg. View Rate: 92.89%

In-network Value: $5,948,890

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0

2) Timeless, NBC

Impressions: 127,510,598

Imp. Types: National 68%, Local 23%, VOD/OTT 9%

Avg. View Rate: 94.75%

In-network Value: $5,447,883

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0

3) Homicide Hunter, Investigation Discovery

Impressions: 124,297,143

Imp. Types: National 75%, Local 16%, VOD/OTT 9%

Avg. View Rate: 85.99%

In-network Value: $474,371

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $591,540

4) Too Close to Home, TLC Channel

Impressions: 118,268,819

Imp. Types: National 79%, Local 13%, VOD/OTT 8%

Avg. View Rate: 81.69%

In-network Value: $807,582

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $1,467,361

5) Fear the Walking Dead, AMC

Impressions: 91,449,051

Imp. Types: National 84%, Local 8%, VOD/OTT 8%

Avg. View Rate: 94.29%

In-network Value: $884,242

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $2,412,629

Data provided by iSpot.tv, Real-time Advertising Metrics

Impressions - The total impressions within all US households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted, VOD+OTT, and Local.

Imp. Types - Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.

Avg. View Rate - The average view rate across all views of a promo. The average view rate is only calculated on impressions that are viewed from the beginning of the promo.

In-network Value - Estimated media value of in-network promos.

Out-of-network Spend - The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.

National: Live - A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.

National: 3 Day Time-shifted - A national promo which was viewed on delay, via DVR or on demand up to 3-days after the original broadcast.

National: 4-7 Day Time-shifted - A national promo which was viewed via DVR between 4 & 7 days after the original broadcast.

National: 8+ Day Time-shifted - A national promo which was viewed via DVR 8 days or more after the original broadcast.

Local - A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.

VOD - This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load)

OTT - On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast).